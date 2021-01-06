Blood Plasma Reduces Risk of Severe COVID-19 if Given Early

A small but rigorous clinical trial in Argentina has found that blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients can keep older adults from getting seriously sick with the coronavirus — if they get the therapy within days of the onset of the illness.

The results, published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, are some of the first to conclusively point toward the oft-discussed treatment’s beneficial effects. They arrive nearly five months after the Food and Drug Administration, under pressure from President Donald Trump, issued the therapy an emergency green light for use in people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Thousands of patients have received infusions of plasma in the months since, while researchers waited for the data. The new study is one of the first well-designed clinical trials to show that the therapy has some benefit. “That’s kind of what we have been looking for, in terms of really having evidence,” said Dr. Boghuma Kabisen Titanji, an infectious disease physician at Emory University who wasn’t involved in the research.

Convalescent plasma teems with disease-fighting antibodies. Last summer, Trump hailed it as “a powerful therapy” made possible “by marshaling the full power of the federal government.”

The new study, led by Dr. Fernando Polack, a pediatric infectious disease physician and the scientific director of the INFANT Foundation in Argentina, appears to clarify the circumstances under which plasma has its perks.

In 80 people, an infusion of plasma decreased the risk of developing a severe case of COVID by 48%, compared with another group of 80 who received a saline solution instead, the study found. But the study’s parameters were strict: Everyone enrolled in the trial was at least 65 years old. About half of the participants also had health conditions that made them more vulnerable to the virus. And the plasma therapy was always given within three days of when the patients started to feel symptoms.

Some experts pointed out that the benefits of convalescent plasma may be difficult to study and capitalize on, since most people’s illnesses are too far along by the time they seek medical care.

It will be difficult “to find and diagnose them within that vanishingly small window,” said Dr. Ilan Schwartz, an infectious disease physician at the University of Alberta who wasn’t involved in the study. “The study looks solid, but not necessarily practical in the real world.”