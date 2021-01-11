AP sources: Doug Pederson out as Eagles coach

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson watches warmups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) AP

The Philadelphia Eagles have fired coach Doug Pederson, less than three years after he led them to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title, four people familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

Both people spoke to the AP on Monday on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced Pederson’s dismissal. The NFL Network was first to report the news Monday.

Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons. He led the Eagles to two division titles and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020.

Pederson met with owner Jeffrey Lurie last week and again Monday, according to another person familiar with those conversations. The person said it was a tough decision for Lurie because of his appreciation for Pederson.

Pederson’s loyalty to his coaching staff and frustration with the front office’s interference was a major issue, according to another person familiar with the decision. The person said Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman weren’t on the same page regarding many personnel moves.

Ultimately, Lurie chose Roseman over Pederson.

Pederson benched Carson Wentz for the final four games after the quarterback had the worst season of his career and started rookie Jalen Hurts. Pederson had said repeatedly he was confident he could fix Wentz and get him back on track. He won’t get that chance now.

Pederson was a starting quarterback in Philadelphia in 1999 and later served as an assistant coach under Andy Reid with the Eagles. The Eagles hired him in 2016 after abruptly firing Chip Kelly.

Pederson led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over New England in just his second season with backup quarterback Nick Foles filling in after Wentz was injured. Pederson and Foles again led the Eagles to a playoff win the following season after Wentz went down late in the season.

Pederson was heavily criticized for his decision to replace Hurts with third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a 20-14 loss to Washington in Week 17. Washington’s victory cost the New York Giants the NFC East title. The loss gave the Eagles the sixth overall pick in the draft instead of the ninth.