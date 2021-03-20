6N: France’s late try seals win and denies Wales Grand Slam

Wales' Josh Navidi celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second try during the Six Nations rugby union international between France and Wales at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Francois More) AP

Fullback Brice Dulin scored a try from the last attack of an astonishing match for France to beat Wales 32-30 and deny the vistors a Grand Slam on Saturday while keeping alive their hopes of claiming the Six Nations title.

Wales, down to 13 men, led by 10 points with three minutes to go against France, which was down to 14 men. Then France captain Charles Ollivon went over for a converted try to trail by just three.

France kept the heat on, receiving penalty in the last minute of regulation time. It marched 60 meters down the field with several intense phases and freed up an unmarked Dulin on the left for a match-winner in an empty Stade de France.

For Wales, it was agony, missing out on a record-tying 13th Grand Slam. It still leads the championship, but the title will be decided in Paris next Friday when France faces Scotland in a match that was postponed last month. To win a first Six Nations title in 11 years, France needs another bonus-point win and hope its enough to beat Wales on points difference.

The most experienced Wales side ever, with nearly 1,000 caps, was handling the pre-tournament favorite comfortably in scoring three tries with perfection off the tee from flyhalf Dan Biggar. But under sustained pressure, Wales No. 8 Taulupe Faletau and fullback Liam Williams were sin-binned with eight minutes to go.

France had gone down a man only moments before when lock Paul Willemse was sent off for eye-gouging Wales prop Tomas Francis.

But inspired by Ollivon, the French stayed focused and broke Wales in dramatic style.