White Sox LHP Rodón throwing perfect game thru 7 vs Indians

The Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) pumps his fist after striking out Cleveland Indians' Yu Chang (2) to end the sixth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April, 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
CHICAGO

Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón has a perfect game after seven innings against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night.

Working quickly in short sleeves with the top of his jersey partially unbuttoned on a cool night in Chicago, Rodón has thrown 53 of his 84 pitches for strikes. The crowd of 7,148 cheered loudly when José Ramírez lined to left on a 3-1 pitch for the final out of the seventh.

The gametime temperature was 45 degrees, and most of the other players had on long sleeves. Chicago had an 8-0 lead heading into the seventh.

Rodón was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 amateur draft. He has been hampered by injuries in recent years, but he won a spot in the rotation during spring training and pitched five innings in a 6-0 win at Seattle in his first start of the season.

He was supposed to pitch on Monday against Cleveland, but he was scratched because of an upset stomach.

