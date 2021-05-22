Lewandowski scores in last minute to set Bundesliga record

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool) AP

Robert Lewandowski left it to the last minute of the last game of the season before claiming the outright Bundesliga scoring record with his 41st goal on Saturday.

Lewandowski missed a host of chances before he finally struck in the 90th minute of Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win over Augsburg.

The Poland striker went into the match having already caught up with the previous best-mark of 40 goals by Bayern great Gerd Müller in the 1971-72 season.

