Lille holds on to win French title by 1 point from PSG

Lille won 2-1 at Angers to secure its first French league title in 10 years and beat defending champion Paris Saint-Germain by one point, preventing PSG from sealing a record-equaling 10th championship.

Neymar missed a penalty before Kylian Mbappe netted his league-leading 27th goal as PSG won 2-0 at Brest.

Canada forward Jonathan David opened the scoring early for Lille and then won a penalty converted by Turkey veteran Burak Yilmaz just before the break.

Angers scored an injury-time consolation but Lille had just a few seconds to wait after restarting the game before celebrating a remarkable achievement.

Lille lost only three games compared to eight for PSG.