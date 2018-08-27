11-year-old had two birthday wishes: Meet Drake and get a new heart. Both came true

Sofia Sanchez had two wishes for her 11th birthday this month.
She got her first one when her idol, Drake, visited her last week in a Chicago hospital while she awaited a heart transplant.
She got her second one over the weekend when her mom surprised her with the news that yes, she is getting a new heart. The operation was scheduled for Monday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
A video posted to Facebook shows the moment Sofia heard the news from her mom on Sunday.
In the video, Sofia says her visit with Drake was “great,” but that her other wish was to get a heart, “which has not happened, so ...”
“Well, guess what,” her mom, Natalie Sanchez, tells her from off-camera.
“What?” Sofia asks.
“It happened today. You’re getting a heart. Congratulations.”
“I’m getting a heart, mom?” Sofia yells, putting her hands to her mouth before disappearing from camera range to hug her mom.
“Yes, baby. I know. I love you,” her mom can be heard saying as people in the room applaud.
According to a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $47,000 for Sofia’s medical expenses, she was scheduled for the transplant early Monday morning, with recovery expected to take up to 10 weeks. Her family hopes “to have her home by Thanksgiving,” the page says.
Fame found Sofia when she, like thousands of other Drake fans, did the “Kiki challenge” to Drake’s hit single, “In My Feelings.”
But unlike thousands of others, Sofia did the dance while hooked up to an IV machine at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.
The hospital staff filmed her dancing down a hallway and sent it out on the winds of social media, with an invitation to Drake to come and help Sofia celebrate her 11th birthday in the hospital.
Sofia, the hospital wrote on YouTube, has cardiomyopathy, “a condition that often leads to heart failure and need for heart transplantation in order to survive.” She recently had open heart surgery.
“She has two wishes for her birthday, to get her new heart and to meet her idol, Drake,” the hospital wrote.
And then, what Sofia called a “miracle,” happened.
Last week this tall guy stepped out from behind the curtain next to her hospital bed ... and it was Drake.
“Oh my God!” she yelled when she realized who it was. The hospital filmed the meeting and posted it on its Facebook page.
“You asked me to come and I’m here,” he told her.
Sofia said seeing him left her speechless. She literally could not believe her eyes.
“Is this real or fake,” she said.
They talked about Justin Bieber, basketball and owls, Drake wrote on Instagram.
He sang “God’s Plan” for her and gave her merchandise from his new album, “Scorpion.”
She gave him her autograph. He gave her his.
“She came in with heart failure. She was so ill,” pediatric cardiologist Bradley Marino said in the hospital’s video of the visit.
“And having this one special day where she doesn’t have to be a sick patient and doesn’t have to be a girl waiting for a heart and is just a little girl whose a fan of a great artist, it’s pretty special.”
