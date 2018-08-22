A World War II veteran died from burns. So, a recall is being announced again

A 90-year-old’s death from burns in a fire started by a Vornado space heater prompted the company to re-announce the spring recall of 350,000 space heaters.

The problem, plainly stated in the reposted U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The electric space heater can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards.”

One of the 19 times Vornado knows the space heaters turned into hunks of fire, the reposted notice also says, “a 90-year-old man in Chanhassen, Minnesota, died as a result of a fire involving the recalled heater.”

A Minneapolis Star-Tribune report identified the man as Dr. George C. Dorsey, Jr., a World War II veteran and father of 10.





Though Dorsey died in December 2017, Vornado apparently didn’t know its space heater was responsible for the fire when it made the original recall in April.

The VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters were sold from 2009 through March 2018 at various stores such as Home Depot and Target and online via Amazon.com, Target.com and Vornado.com.

Customers should stop using them. Whether for a refund or a replacement space heater, contact Vornado 855-215-5131 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday or go to the recall section of the Vornado website.