Here are the victims of the Jacksonville mass shooting

During a gaming tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, at least 10 people were shot. By early evening, the names of some of the victims began to emerged on social media, though police did not release the identities of any involved.

The football gaming community had gathered at venue at The Landing for the Madden 19 football video game tournament. Here are the names of those killed, according to friends and family.

▪ Taylor Robertson, 27, of Ballard, West Virginia. The gaming community, as well as close friends, posted about the slain husband and father.

Trueboy was so young...SpotMe had a wife and kids.. We spent years as a community building relationships on kindness and competitiveness. I'm sick right now... — Josh (@JoshTolliver) August 26, 2018

According to EA Sports, Robertson played 18 games as part of the Madden community and won 72 percent of them.

▪ Eli Clayton, 22, of Woodland Hills, California.

Prayers to the mother and brothers of Eli Clayton. One of the first ppl I was introduced to in the community. Was always willing to help if you asked. Can't believe this



Also to the rest of the community that was in attendance — Mike (@YouDieByJumpers) August 26, 2018

Streaming video of the tournament captured the grisly soundtrack of 12 rounds of shots punctuating screams of wounded gamers.

A short video clip from a live stream portion of the tournament showed Clayton wearing headphones and a red sweatshirt. What appeared to be a gun’s red laser targeting dot was clearly visible on his chest.

Crying and in so much pain. Prayers to the families of Trueboy and Spotme. All over a videogame. Two of our brothers are gone man and its so disturbing. One of the most tragic days ive experienced. This community is like family. Broken. — PROBLEM (@ProblemWright) August 26, 2018

