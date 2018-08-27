Marine attacks roommate with a knife, leaves body in yard for neighbors to find, NC cops say

A body found discarded Sunday in an eastern North Carolina backyard has resulted in a murder charge against a 21-year-old U.S. Marine, reports the Jacksonville Daily News.
Javier Antonio Garzon is accused of killing David Jacob Rutherford, 24, during an “argument which escalated into” a murder, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators did not say if Rutherford was also a Marine, but authorities said in a press release that the two men were roommates at the Marine Corps’ New River Air Station, near Jacksonville.
Garzon is with the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167, attached to the 2nd Marine Airwing, reported the Jacksonville Daily News.
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was called about 1:30 p.m. Sunday by someone who reported seeing a man’s body behind a home on Parnell Road, according to a press release. The road is in the unincorporated Hubert community of Onslow County, and the caller is a neighbor who lives in the area, the release said.
The body had multiple stab wounds, the press release said.
Garzon was found nearby, inside the residence on Parnell Road, according to the release.
“Neither Rutherford or Garzon reside at the residence on Parnell as Garzon was house-sitting for a friend who was out of town,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
Garzon faces “an open count of murder,” said the release. An autopsy was to be performed Monday to determine Rutherford’s cause of death, officials said. The results had not been released Monday morning.
