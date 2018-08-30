‘This was fun:’ Man dumped flour on 68-year-old woman at Indiana Walmart, video shows

A 68-year-old grandmother was shopping at an Indiana Walmart on Wednesday when she got a horrible surprise, video shows.

Phillip Weaver, 22, sneaked up behind the woman at 10:20 a.m. and quickly dumped a package of flour on her head while recording the entire incident, according to a police report. The woman yelped and jumped slightly, as Weaver fled the aisle and whispered to the camera, video of the incident obtained by WTHR shows.

Beech Grove police arrested Weaver on Thursday afternoon, the department said. He faces charges of battery, theft of a firearm, theft and criminal mischief, police said.

Police said the firearm and theft charges relate to a gun that authorities discovered on Weaver as he was arrested Thursday, the Indianapolis Star reports. He is a resident of Beech Grove.

Phillip Weaver, 22 Beech Grove Police Department

Police also said the woman wasn’t injured but was scared because she had no clue what had been dumped on her head, according to the newspaper.

Marion County prosecutors will ultimately decide which charges Weaver faces, according to police.

The video — posted with the comment: “This was fun” — appeared on a Facebook page that Weaver ran, according to WTHR.

The video of the incident that was originally posted is no longer online, FOX 59 reports.

Police said that after the incident, the woman cried and told authorities she had been clothes shopping for her grandkids, WTHR reports.

An Instagram account that appears to belong to Weaver features even more Walmart “pranks,” including a video in which a man walks through aisles knocking people in the head with a large bean bag. Another video appears to show him plopping hats on the heads of unsuspecting shoppers.