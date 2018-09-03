Fiery chaos as truck carrying Axe body spray exploded. Then jokes started heating up.

When a truck carrying cans of Axe body spray exploded Friday morning, it set off a wave jokes as well.
The driver of the semi-truck told authorities that he was passing through Benton, Texas, on Interstate 35 when he noticed flames coming from the back of his vehicle, according to KXXV. The man pulled over, he said, and then the vehicle erupted in a fiery explosion that sent cans of the body spray flying.
According to ABC6, the truck driver and witnesses helped unhitch the trailer before the violent explosion went off.
It happened around 4 a.m., authorities reportedly told WDRB. There were no injuries in the accident, which was so intense that it will require state officials to replace three lanes and both shoulders of the road.
KXXV tweeted a video that reportedly came from an eyewitness of the early morning explosion.
The explosion left the highway “like gravel,” according to The Temple Daily Telegram. It took about eight hours to re-open the road.
A tweet from WDRB shows the charred aftermath of the jarring accident.
Yet while the explosion mostly affected local residents who use the highway, it quickly become fodder for jokes on Twitter.
One person dubbed it as “Axeocalyptic.”
Another user said it brought back bad memories from years gone by.
As some looked at the bright side, they couldn’t help but mention the stinky situation.
Others wondered if the driver really did escape the explosion with his sense of smell unscathed.
A few just wanted to poke fun at Axe’s marketing campaign, which suggests women can’t resist the scent of its body spray.
But don’t worry: Some of the spray cans appeared to make it out of the explosion in one piece.
Nohely Mendoza, a reporter for KWKT Fox 44, out of Waco, tweeted an image of the few surviving Axe body spray cans.
It’s not the first time a can of body spray has exploded inside of a vehicle.
On March 1, a man set off an explosion inside of his car in Baltimore County, Maryland, after authorities say he applied some spray-on deodorant in his car — then tried to light a cigarette while the air conditioning was still running.
Rob Kemp, from the Baltimore County Fire Department, explained what caused the explosion to CBS.
“The aerosolized deodorant was inside of the car, created a flammable atmosphere, which he was not aware of,” he said, “and then when he lit his cigarette, he created a spark for the explosion to occur.”
A fire department spokesperson told ABC2 the man was rushed to a local hospital with serious burn injuries.
