$75,000 a year with benefits; no college needed. Yet employers can’t fill jobs

Eduardo Pupo, 24, of Hollywood, works on installing ventilation for an air conditioning unit at one of the new buildings at ARPEC’s training center in Sweetwater. Pupo has been accepted to attend ARPEC’s 5-year program beginning in September. Students who are eligible to attend the trade school finish the program with good paying jobs, full benefits, and no student debt. Even with all of the perks and salary employers still can’t fill all these jobs. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com