Pickup slams into Fox 4 News in Dallas, driver rants about ‘treason,’ reports say

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after repeatedly crashing his pickup truck into the side of the Fox 4 News building in downtown Dallas, according to media reports.
The man got out of the truck after hitting the building several times, shattering the floor-to-ceiling windows, and began ranting, according to Fox 4. Witnesses told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA that the man was screaming about “treason.”
But police spokeswoman Debra Webb said hours later that the man appeared to be trying to draw attention to a story of an officer-involved shooting in an interview with Fox 4.
“It doesn’t appear he was targetting the media,” she said.
Arresting officers told Webb that the man wasn’t making much sense but that he surrendered peacefully, she said.
The attack happened at about 6 a.m., Fox 4 reporter Hanna Battah said in a Facebook Live report. The office is at 400 N. Griffin Street.
Fox 4 added that the man left a suspicious package that was being investigated by Dallas police. The FBI is also investigating. The station said there were no injuries.
Police used a canine unit and a robot to investigate at the scene, according to WFAA, which added that several city blocks, strewn with thousands of printed sheets of paper from the man’s truck, were closed off to traffic surrounding the building.
Explosives units had left the scene shortly before 9 a.m., according to Fox 4.
Helicopters were hovering over the scene of the incident at about 9 a.m.
DART train service to downtown Dallas was suspended by police, according to WFAA.
Cody Marcom, a reporter for WFAA, tweeted about unconfirmed reports that the man had papers with “WFAA” written on them.
Another WFAA reporter, Tiffany Liou, reported that witnesses said the man screamed about “treason.”
Fox 4 reported that the man would be charged with criminal mischief.
The man was taken to Parkland Hospital for treatment, WFAA reported. He has not been identified.
Dallas police spokesman Demarquis Black asked media outlets to be patient “as we gather and confirm information.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
