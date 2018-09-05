‘Bumbling bandit’ fumbles gun during robbery — then drops his pants, video shows

It all started to go wrong for this attempted robber when he tried to pull out a gun from the waistband of his loose black pants.
As he did so, his gloved hand lost its grip — and the gun went “flying over the counter,” the Aurora Police Department posted on Facebook. And it was all caught on security surveillance video at the E-Cig of Denver store in Colorado.
But it didn’t stop there.
After the “would-be robber” fumbled the gun, and right after the video captured his mouth opening — he tried to jump over the counter to grab his gun, the video shows.
He could not quite get over the waist-high counter, though, and as he was struggling, the employee picked up the gun.
When the man saw the employee with his gun step up to the counter, he turned around and started running toward the door.
That’s when the loose pants truly became a problem for the man who was also wearing white sunglasses, a Denver Broncos sweatshirt and a red ball cap.
As he kicked the glass door open, his black pants fell to his knees, the video shows.
And just before the glass door closes behind him, he “kind of loses his pants” and is forced to pull them back up before running through the parking lot, Public Information Officer Kenneth Forrest told The Wichita Eagle.
The man got away — but not without a new nickname. Forrest called the man the department’s “bumbling bandit.”
“I don’t want to downplay the seriousness of an armed robbery, but the guy really does belong in the ‘world’s dumbest criminals,’ ” Chris Burgess, owner of the store, told the Denver Post. “He needs to find a new career.”
The gun — actually a BB gun with the orange tip removed made to look like a “replica handgun — was left at the store, and police are hoping to get fingerprints from it, Forrest told the Eagle.
If you recognize the man and call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, you may be eligible for a $2,000 reward, police said.
