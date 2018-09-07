Woman looking for bus stop ends up falling through ceiling of Mexican restaurant, cops say

Diners in a Garden Grove, Calif., restaurant had to put their meals on hold Wednesday when a woman crashed through the ceiling and fell about 25 feet to the dining room floor, KCAL reported.
The woman had gone to Sabroso! Mexican Grill in Garden Grove and asked to use the restroom, according to the station.
She went in and was in there for a long time, restaurant workers said, according to KCAL — then restaurant workers and diners turned to the ceiling when they saw the tiles moving.
They later realized the woman had climbed on the toilet and entered the attic through a door in the bathroom, KTRK reported. Officials said the woman thought the door would lead to a bus stop, according to the station.
“Sure enough, right above, we start to see just pieces of the ceiling coming down,” said restaurant owner Marabella Muno, according to KCAL. “We were so scared that she was going to run across and land on someone.”
A diner took cellphone video of the incident and posted it online.
“She’s right there,” a man says and points up at the red ceiling. A few tiles appear to be hanging down lower than the surrounding ones around the area he points.
“We should probably get out of here,” a voice says off camera. Other customers express their concern. “Oh my gosh she’s going to fall, oh my gosh.”
After a few seconds, a single leg punches through the ceiling, then the surrounding tiles collapse and the woman falls to the ground as diners scream. The ceiling tiles crash down on and around her, with one smashing a piece of what appears to be a cash register to the ground.
A cut in the video shows then shows the woman saying to police, “I’m so sorry I went the right way! Please don’t hurt me!” Another cut shows her being strapped to a gurney by paramedics.
Police said the woman was treated for minor injuries, that she was under the influence of drugs and that nobody else in the restaurant was hurt, KCAL reported.
