Anti-Semitic fliers featuring Alex Jones litter five California synagogues

The fliers feature an image of InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones with a Star of David over his mouth and two anti-Semitic caricatures of Jews lurking behind him.

“The Jews came for the Daily Stormer and I said nothing … are they coming for your free speech next?” asks the headline, referring to a neo-Nazi website denied server space by several online services.

The fliers appeared at five synagogues in the eastern Bay Area of California leading up to Rosh Hashanah, reported KNTV.

“These are fliers that were on behalf of a white supremacist group that is spreading messages of hatred,” Seth Brysk of the Anti-Defamation League told the station. “Sadly, at this time of year, the Jewish high holy days, it is a time when we have to remind the Jewish community to be aware, to be vigilant about security.”

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police also are investigating the fliers, reported KTVU.

Jones has faced recent online bans and restrictions by Twitter, Apple, Facebook, Google and YouTube over allegations of offensive content or conduct, reported The New York Times. He has blamed Democrats and demonic forces for the bans, reported the A.V. Club.

SHARE COPY LINK Infowars' Alex Jones criticized the Democratic Party, large corporations and leading tech companies for silencing "conservative, nationalist and populist voices" ahead of midterms outside a Senate hearing room on September 5, 2018.

The fliers are credited to the Daily Stormer Book Club, an organization affiliated with the Daily Stormer website, reported KRON.

Temple Beth Shalom in San Leandro, one of the synagogues targeted by the fliers, warned members to be watchful, but vowed they would not hinder celebrations of the Jewish new year, reported KPIX.

“These hate groups stand for the very opposite of our values of love and inclusivity,” read a statement from the synagogue. “We are fortunate to have a warm and close-knit community that will not be cowed by attempts to intimidate.”

On Sunday, neighbors of Temple Beth Shalom stood outside the synagogue with handmade signs of support, KPIX reported.

Gary Green, who lives near the San Leandro synagogue, called its members “wonderful neighbors,” reported KNTV.

“There is no accounting for the irrationality, hatred, bias, bigotry, racism,” Green told the station.

Steve Glaser, who attends Temple Beth Abraham, said such fliers are “nothing new,” reported KTVU.

“It’s always going to be around,” Glaser said. “Anti-Semitism is always going to be around. It flares up every so often.”