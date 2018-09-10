Apple recalls an iPhone model that might turn on, might not turn on or might freeze up

Apple’s recalling some units of its iPhone 8 -- not the iPhone 8 Plus, just the iPhone 8 -- because of a logic board problem.
“Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 8 devices contain logic boards with a manufacturing defect,” the Apple website announces. “Affected devices may experience unexpected restarts, a frozen screen, or won’t turn on.”
Phones in this recall were sold from September 2017 through this past March in the United States, China, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand and Australia. Go to https://www.apple.com/support/iphone-8-logic-board-replacement-program/ and enter the serial number of your iPhone 8 to see if it’s eligible for the free repair.
Some caveats from Apple:
▪ “This Apple program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 8.”
▪ “The program covers affected iPhone 8 devices for 3 years after the first retail sale of the unit.”
▪ “If your iPhone 8 has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service.” That might mean repairs could cost you something.
