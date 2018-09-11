President Trump remembers Flight 93 passengers on anniversary of 9/11

A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday, Sept. 4 that if homeless people who have no other alternatives are sleeping on public property, cities are prohibited from punishing them, as it would violate the Eighth Amendment.
A mother from the Navajo Nation and a son who was not yet born when his father was killed in action remember their loved one after the names of 28 service members who have been killed since the memorial unveiling in October 2017 were read aloud.
Miami police officer John Askew was cleared of any wrongdoing by Internal Affairs after police body-cam video surfaced of him using force to subdue an armed robbery suspect. Now a civilian oversight panel thinks something should be done about it.
A homeless man in Santa Ana, California, faces kidnapping charges after video caught him harassing and groping children at an Orange County laundromat, and asking a mother “can I have her?” about a 6-year-old girl, police said.
Houston Police are looking for an aggravated robbery suspect caught on video asking for help at Katz Boutique sex toy shop, then pulling out a gun and taking money from the safe and cash register. The robbery happened on Aug. 20.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.
