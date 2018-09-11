Trump says administration is ready for Hurricane Florence

President Trump said that the administration is “totally prepared” for Hurricane Florence. “We are ready as anybody has ever been,” he said during a briefing on Sept. 11.
The letter that survived 9/11

National

A letter that fell from a hijacked Sept. 11 aircraft was picked off the street by a fleeing businessman and posted to its rightful destination. It is now in the 9/11 Memorial Museum collection.

Man posed as sex toy shopper to rob Houston store

Crime

Houston Police are looking for an aggravated robbery suspect caught on video asking for help at Katz Boutique sex toy shop, then pulling out a gun and taking money from the safe and cash register. The robbery happened on Aug. 20.

Uber driver shoots, kills man threatening him

Crime

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said it was investigating the death of Jason Boek, who was shot in a confrontation with an Uber driver on August 28. Police released dashcam video from the car of Uber driver Robert Westlake.

