Ten adoptable puppies make a special appearance at a wedding — as the ‘bouquets’

The very day that Kyle Morris and Brian Seals became engaged, they also agreed that they wanted to have shelter pets at their wedding.

The couple — now Kyle and Brian Morris — got engaged in July 2017 after working on projects with Partner 4 Pets animal rescue center in Troy, Illinois.

Because of their love for dogs, they knew they had to find a way to incorporate adoptable puppies into their special day.

“We thought it would be an amazing way to get the dogs out of the cage for the day and a way for people to see the dogs and get some attention to Partners 4 Pets,” Brian told McClatchy.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

They just were not quite sure how to do so.

“It wasn’t until after planning our day that I thought of ditching the flowers and having (the groomswoman) hold the dogs instead,” Kyle said.

And that’s exactly what they did.

The couple had their 10 groomswoman — dressed in cowboy boots and lacy dresses — each hold a puppy as a bouquet when they walked down the aisle of the barn-themed wedding.

“The guests were just shocked! Everyone LOVED it!” Brian said in a message to McClatchy. “I just can’t describe how happy I was to have them on our big day!”

But it wasn’t just about having cute puppies at their wedding.

“We wanted to bring the attention towards the shelter for all the work they do for these animals and the surrounding communities,” Kyle wrote.

Brian also said that he hoped that having “puppy bouquets” at their wedding would show people that “it is okay to be different,” he said.

Since the Sept. 8 wedding in Collinsville, Illinois, at least eight of the 10 puppies who were in the wedding have been adopted, KSDK reported.

“To know they are finding forever homes and got to be out of the shelter for the day to be loved on made our day even more special,” Kyle said.

The couple didn’t adopt any of the “puppy bouquets” — they already have three dogs of their own — but Brian said they sure did think about it.