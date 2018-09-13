6, including gunman, shot and killed after confrontation at California trucking business

The gunman is dead after an incident Kern County Sheriff's Office authorities are calling a mass shooting. The shooting started when the man went with his wife to confront another man at a trucking business in Bakersfield, California on Sept. 12.
By
Newly released audio from TSA on 9/11

National

Newly released audio from TSA on 9/11

The events of 9/11 as they unfolded through actual audio of First Responders, Air Traffic Controllers, Dispatch Personnel, Airline Employees, Pilots, Citizens, and Pilots. This video contains audio and images that some views may find upsetting.

The letter that survived 9/11

National

The letter that survived 9/11

A letter that fell from a hijacked Sept. 11 aircraft was picked off the street by a fleeing businessman and posted to its rightful destination. It is now in the 9/11 Memorial Museum collection.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service