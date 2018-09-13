Robber held up Waffle House with a BB gun, but a diner had a real one, Ga. cops say

A man pointed a gun at Waffle House workers in Georgia early Thursday and tried to rob them, until another customer stepped in with a gun of their own, according to police.

The attempted robber showed up at the Waffle House on Highway 61 in Villa Rica, Georgia, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to a police Facebook post. He aimed a gun at the restaurant’s workers and told them he was robbing them, police said.

That’s when a customer eating at the restaurant got out a gun and shot the attempted robber, sending the robber fleeing from the Waffle House, according to police.

The attempted robber left the restaurant in a dark, small vehicle, witnesses told police.

As the robber fled, he dropped his gun, according to police. Police investigating the incident realized that it was actually a BB gun, according to the Facebook post.

Police in Villa Rica, which is about 30 miles west of Atlanta, are asking anyone with information about the Waffle House attempted robbery to call the department.

The police department’s Facebook post about the incident has been shared more than 300 times.

It’s also not the first time an armed Waffle House customer has stopped an attempted robber — though company policy as of 2015 barred firearms across the breakfast chain, unless the weapons are carried by security guards or law enforcement officers, WCSC reported.

An armed customer halted an October 2015 armed robbery attempt in North Charleston, South Carolina, according to WYFF. The TV station reported that the shooting killed Joshua Davis, the 19-year-old suspected robber.

Police said the man who shot Davis was in his vehicle outside the Waffle House as Davis tried to rob the restaurant, and fired at Davis as Davis left the restaurant, the TV station reported in 2015.

The man who shot Davis was a security guard as well, which Waffle House’s statement after the incident addressed, WCSC reported.

“We are very fortunate that no associate or customer were harmed in this tragic incident. It is Waffle House, Inc., policy not to allow firearms with the exception of law enforcement officers, including security guards,” the statement said, according to WCSC. “It is our understanding that the customer involved was an off duty security guard who was carrying his firearm and the incident occurred outside the restaurant.”