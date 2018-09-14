Four dead from Hurricane Florence, including mother and baby, say officials

Four deaths in North Carolina were blamed on Hurricane Florence Friday, including a mother and baby who died in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police reported on Twitter that a tree fell on a house on Mercer Avenue, killing the pair around 9:30 a.m. The father was pulled from the home and transported to a local hospital with injuries, police said.

A third person died in Pender County’s Hampstead community, according to Pender County Emergency Management Director Tom Collins told WWAY. NBC news reports the woman called for help, but died of a heart attack because emergency crews were unable to reach her due to trees that had fallen in the road.

WECT also reported downed trees kept emergency vehicles from getting to the woman before she died.

A fourth person was killed in Lenoir County while plugging in a generator, according to a press release from Gov. Roy Cooper.

Identities of the four victims were not released.





“Our hearts go out to the families of those who died in this storm,” Cooper said in a statement. “Hurricane Florence is going to continue its violent grind across our state for days. Be extremely careful and stay alert.”





The deaths came as the storm was turning through the southeast part of the state, dumping more than 20 inches of rain in some communities. Gusts of winds in the 50 to 100 mph hour range were also reported, and the National Hurricane Center predicted trees would be knocked down.





Gusts in the 50 to 100 mph range have been recorded in communities across the southern part of the state since Hurricane Florence came ashore at 7:15 a.m. Friday.

The National Hurricane Center says the high winds -- combined with rain-soaked soil -- will cause many trees to fall in coming days, crashing into homes, streets and onto power lines.