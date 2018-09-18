Truck plunges off of washed out road into floodwaters

An 18-wheeler plunged into a washed-out portion of Highway 145 in Chesterfield County, South Carolina. The driver was not injured according to the sheriff's department. Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence washed the road out.
Camel runs amok at Pittsburgh circus, injures 7

Camel runs amok at Pittsburgh circus, injures 7

Six children and one adult were injured when a camel ran amok at a circus in Pittsburgh on Sunday, September 16. Video taken from the crowd by Aliquippa man Ronald Smith shows the camel bucking and running with a woman still on its back.

