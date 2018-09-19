Marijuana-smoked lobsters? Maine restaurant to get crustaceans stoned before cooking

To help ease the pain of lobsters before they are cooked alive, one Maine restaurant has decided to get them high on marijuana.
Charlotte Gill, the owner of Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound in Southwest Harbor, said that she came up with the idea of getting lobsters stoned because she wanted to kill the crustaceans in a “humane” manner, according to The Mount Desert Islander.
“The animal is already going to be killed,” Gill said, according to the newspaper. “It is far more humane to make it a kinder passage.”
Recreational use of marijuana was legalized in Maine earlier this year.
Gill — who said her restaurant “was created on love” — explained that she tested her idea out on a lobster, which she put in a box with some water before blowing smoke inside, according to WMTW. For three weeks, she said, the lobster seemed sedated from the weed.
That lobster, named Roscoe, had a more easygoing temper and was let back into the ocean, Gill said, according to The Mount Desert Islander.
Now her goal is get more lobsters stoned, too. She told WMTW that her plan is all about setting a good example for her son.
“I have made enough mistakes in my 47 years that I want to make sure that every action moving forward is one that I can live with, and also to show my son that his mom stands for what she believes in,” she said, according to WMTW. “This world has enough pain and suffering as it is. It’s time to make it a better place and I’m going to do my part, by starting here with this one thing.”
But don’t worry about getting high: Gill says the lobsters are cooked to 420 degrees (no pun intended) — and that THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana that makes you feel “high,” breaks down at 392 degrees, The Mount Desert Islander reported.
Still, some are concerned.
One person left a comment on the restaurant’s Facebook page, writing that she is concerned some THC could remain stored in a lobster and then show up on a drug test that she might have to take for work.
The company wrote that they had someone eat the lobsters and then take a drug test to see what happened.
“We have also tested several times in order to account for a variety of heat variables, and the individual still continues to test negative for THC, (the testing will be ongoing for a short time to complete an extended exposure study as well),” the restaurant responded on Facebook. “Rest assured though, we will still have non ‘high end’ lobster available for those that don’t wish it.
“The only difference is, that it will not have been prepared on-site, but instead at a top-notch retailer near by and delivered to us daily.”
A second commenter wrote that it was the “DUMBEST thing I’ve ever heard.” He wrote that he will eat “unspoiled” lobsters elsewhere.
“Fair enough Joseph,” the restaurant replied, “and you know where to find us if you ever change your mind.”
Others liked the idea.
“Hey why not let them go out feeling good,” a person wrote.
Despite some push back, Gill told The Mount Desert Islander that she’s just happy to make the experience easier for the lobsters she cooks.
“I feel bad that when lobsters come here there is no exit strategy,” she said, according to the newspaper. “It’s a unique place and you get to do such unique things but at the expense of this little creature. I’ve really been trying to figure out how to make it better.”
