Indiana school bus driver lets students drive the bus

A school bus driver in Valparaiso, Indiana was arrested for allowing young students to drive the bus.
Horses found neck-deep in flood waters

Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.

Camel runs amok at Pittsburgh circus, injures 7

Six children and one adult were injured when a camel ran amok at a circus in Pittsburgh on Sunday, September 16. Video taken from the crowd by Aliquippa man Ronald Smith shows the camel bucking and running with a woman still on its back.

