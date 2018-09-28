Kavanaugh said his life is ruined. Parkland dad tweets: ‘Try having a child murdered’

Brett Kavanaugh, the president’s nominee to the Supreme Court, said Thursday in his emotional hearing that the accusation of sexual assault he’s facing has ruined his and his family’s life.

Parkland parent Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime in the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, retorted in a tweet later that evening that Kavanaugh was wrong.

“Justice Kavanaugh your life and family are not ruined. Try having a child murdered by a weapon that you refer to as ‘common use.’ ” he tweeted. “You will get through this and hug both of your children tonight.”

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Justice Kavanaugh your life and family are not ruined. Try having a child murdered by a weapon that you refer to as "common use." You will get through this and hug both of your children tonight. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 27, 2018

Guttenberg previously made waves during Kavanaugh’s first confirmation hearing, when he walked up to the justice and tried to talk to him and shake his hand. According to Guttenberg’s tweet, Kavanaugh “pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away” when Guttenberg introduced himself as the father of a murdered Parkland student.

Video of the exchange instantly went viral, with the White House incorrectly saying that security intervened before an “unidentified individual” could approach Kavanaugh. The video clearly shows Kavanaugh turning to face Guttenberg and his outstretched hand before wheeling back around and starting to walk away before a security officer approached Guttenberg from behind and stepped between them.