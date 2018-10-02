How Guantánamo, the Navy base with book-banning prison, marks Banned Books Week

A display at the Guantánamo public library Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, not far from the thrift shop, gas station and McDonald’s, sought to educate patrons about the American Library Association’s annual Banned Books Week. This year’s theme: “Banning Books Silences Stories.” This photo was screened by a Navy base official, who approved its release to the public. CAROL ROSENBERG crosenberg@miamiherald.com