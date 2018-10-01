Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally penned a ‘magical’ book about their 15-year marriage

Actors Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally have been married for 15 years — and now you can read all about their love.

The actors, who appeared together on the TV show Parks and Recreation, are set to release a book tomorrow titled “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History.”

They appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to help promote the book — and even shared details on how they first met, according to ABC News.

Mullally said that it was love at first sight for Offerman.

“We met doing an equity-waiver play in Los Angeles, and Nick was the only person who spoke to me the first day of rehearsal,” she said, according to ABC. “He said, ‘Hello this is going to be fun,’ and I said, ‘Wow, thanks for talking to me.’

“All the guys I dated up until that point had been very muscle-free, androgynous rock drummers ... and then this came along,” she added. “We’ve never been apart for more than two weeks. I think it’s very helpful.”

It was history from there. To help tell that story, the couple’s upcoming book uses their “actual conversations” to help paint the picture of their years-long romance in the public eye, Mullally told Entertainment Weekly in an interview.

The couple originally planned to record their conversations as they relaxed in bed and have an editor “polish that up” for the book, Mullally said, but then they decided to stick with the raw dialogue between the two lovebirds.

“This is just us talking to each other. We didn’t go back in and change it or rewrite it,” she said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “ ... If you want to get as close as possible to knowing what our dynamic is like together as a couple, there it is.”

In total, the book has nine chapters and covers topics like family and sex. Offerman said his wife “steered the conversations,” according to a transcript of an interview the couple had with The Chicago Tribune.

“I just had the good fortune of having the opportunity to take part,” he told the newspaper, “just as I do by doing the dishes or carrying her luggage.”

In fact, Mullally said she often didn’t tell her husband about the topics they would discuss until she started recording, according to Entertainment Weekly. Offerman said it was a “collaboration” as they shot images for the book’s design.

He called them “amazing photos,” which includes an image of Offerman in a ballet tunic holding up Mullally.

“When you actually see them in action — this physical artifact — there’s something magical about that,” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

For Mullally, she says she doesn’t just love Offerman — but she likes him, too. She explained that distinction on Good Morning America, and how it will play into her description of their romance in the book, according to ABC News.

“It’s one thing to be in love and love someone, and it’s another thing to like them,” she said. “And I just really like him. I like listening to him talk. I think he’s funny; I think he’s interesting; and he’s a great person. He’s a great man.”

And how is Offerman viewing the release of the joint project with his wife?

“I’m still having second thoughts,” he joked, according to Entertainment Weekly.