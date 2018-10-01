‘The Office’ desk where Jim flirted with Pam can be yours - and lots of other props, too

We would never condone stealing office supplies from work. (Hey you there, put down those pens.)
But here’s one office where the staplers, lamps, chairs and desks are up for grabs.
You’ll just need to brown-bag it the rest of the year to afford the stuff.
More than 500 props from the set of NBC’s hit comedy, “The Office,” are being auctioned off through Friday at ScreenBid.com. Items can be searched according to your favorite character.
Revival talks popped up in December when sources told Variety that NBC was in early talks to bring back the show that ran from 2005 to 2013, Variety reported.
The show was stuffed with as much talent as the set was with props - “Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Craig Robinson, Mindy Kaling, and B.J. Novak among others. It received a total of 42 Emmy nominations during its run, winning five,” according to Variety.
Universal Television will provide a certificate of authenticity for the items being auctioned, the ScreenBid website says.
You should also note: there’s an additional 24 percent “buyer’s premium” added to each winning bid and “large, heavy and fragile items” will have packing charges.
We can’t imagine what the packing charges will be for Pam’s reception desk, aka “the desk of LOVE,” the auction catalog describes.
The bid on the desk over which Jim flirted with Pam - “and eventually fell in love, even though Jim could only see Pam’s upper half for most of the time” - was $6,000 on Monday.
Owning your very own piece of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company is going to cost you some overtime pay.
Even Darryl’s red stapler had a bid of $300 on Monday afternoon. It’s “personalized with the number of an advertising company, because Darryl loves free stuff,” the description says.
“Jim’s Desk Lamp” had a bid of $1,400.
“Dwight’s Sales Associates Association Award 2008” had a bid north of $2,000. “Dwight achieved this by sneezing with his eyes open and peeing in a bottle under his desk,” the description says.
The Boston Globe noted five of its favorite offerings, including Jim’s desk, Michael Scott’s neon St. Pauli Girl beer sign and Dwight’s rubber nunchucks, “among the many, many weapons Dwight used to fulfill his role as “defender of the office.”
The auction will run through 4 p.m. ET on Friday.
