Rambo the dog takes a bite out of Florida robbery suspect

Police K-9 Rambo chased down robbery suspect Andre Baker in Ocala, Fla. in this video posted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 1, 2018. Rambo jumped a fence before biting Baker in the arm.
Horses found neck-deep in flood waters

Two horses at risk of drowning were rescued from flood waters caused by Hurricane Florence, according to animal charity Guardians of Rescue.Footage shared on September 19 shows the animals neck deep in what the charity said was eight feet of water.

