Cheerleader may have exchanged pot brownies for homecoming votes, Michigan cops say

In one cheerleader’s quest to become homecoming queen, she might have exchanged marijuana-laced brownies for her classmates’ votes.
That’s what an anonymous tip to a Michigan police department alleges, FOX17 reported.
“We are investigating two things,” patrolman Michael Prince with the Hartford Police Department told WWMT. “Number 1, some were put in goody bags for (football) players. Also, they were used to obtain votes for the queen contest.”
Hartford police said that a 17-year-old female student put the pot brownies in goody bags and gave some of them to football players during homecoming week, FOX17 reported. The anonymous tip alleged that the leftover brownies were used to “sway” homecoming queen votes.
One thing is for certain, though — “several students” were given pot brownies while at school on Sept. 26, according to an Oct. 2 statement from Hartford Public Schools.
“An anonymous tip came into the OK2SAY tip line that students were consuming marijuana laced brownies in our High School,” the statement says.
The principal and his staff started an investigation that same day, the release states, but “due to the nature” of the investigation, the school was “unable to provide information” until the investigation was complete.
Through the school’s investigation, it was confirmed that marijuana-laced brownies were brought to school and given to several students, the release states. All students who were involved “are being dealt with according to our District Policies and Student Handbooks,” and now the police department is conducting the criminal investigation.
Police said a dozen drug-laced brownies were brought to the school, according to WWMT.
“The school’s taking this very seriously,” Prince told FOX17. “They are doing their own investigation, and they’re just starting to turn over some of the statements from the students possibly involved or witnesses.”
Prince told FOX17 that he’s hoping to interview the female suspect, but she is currently out of state on a family emergency.
