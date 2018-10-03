Graham chides Trump for mocking Kavanaugh accuser, but adds ‘it can be worse’

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham Wednesday chided President Donald Trump for mocking the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

“I would tell him to knock it off. You’re not helping,” Graham said during an on-stage interview at The Atlantic Ideas Festival, which was broadcast on C-SPAN.

At a rally Tuesday night in Mississippi, Trump made fun of Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know,” Trump said as he imitated Ford, according to CNN.





Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“What neighborhood was it in? I don’t know. Where’s the house? I don’t know. Upstairs, downstairs — where was it? I don’t know — but I had one beer. That’s the only thing I remember,” the president said to cheers and applause from the crowd, CBS News reported.

SHARE COPY LINK Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that if the Christine Blasey Ford hearing, and her allegations of sexual assault is enough to keep Brett Kavanaugh out of the Supreme Court, then "God help us all as Republicans."

“I don’t like what the president said last night. I’m the first person to say, ‘I want to hear from Dr. Ford.’ I thought she was handled respectfully. I thought Kavanaugh was treated like crap,” Graham said to boos from the festival audience. “Yeah well boo yourself,” he replied.

“Sometimes people are accused of something they didn’t do,” Graham said. He said he disagreed with how Trump disparaged Ford, but, he added, “It can be worse. You can actually kill somebody’s cat and puncture their tires to get them to shut up.”

“I don’t like what the president said last night,” he said.

On Tuesday, Graham said he thought Kavanaugh would be nominated. But, he said in a press release, “If his nomination were to fall short, I would encourage President Trump to re-nominate Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. It would — in effect — be appealing the Senate’s verdict directly to the American people.”

Charles Duncan: 843-626-0301, @duncanreporting