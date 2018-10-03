Five SC law enforcement officers shot as shooter taken into custody, cops say

Five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot and the suspect remains an active shooter according to officials.
Just before 5 p.m., Florence County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby said three sheriff’s deputies and two City of Florence police officers have been shot during an active shooting incident, WBTW reported.
A suspect is in custody, according to a tweet from Florence County Emergency Management, which reported the “active shooting situation is over.”
Although the suspect has been taken into custody the public is still asked to stay away from Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Road, by Florence County Emergency Management.
The suspect is a male, WMBF reported.
There is no word on any of the injured officers’ condition.
West Florence High School has gone into lockdown, and athletic teams were brought inside, according to a Facebook post, abcnews4.com reported.
At the South Carolina State House, State Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence, asked that the House take a moment of silence for the injured police officers.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
