Shopper harassed women for speaking Spanish — then a woman stepped in, video shows

Kamira Trent says she was at a grocery store in Rifle, Colorado, on Monday when she heard a woman harassing people for speaking Spanish.
So Trent stepped in — and was captured in a now-viral Facebook video that has garnered more than 1 million views.
For Trent, the decision was easy, she told FOX31 in an interview.
“I mean, I was disgusted. I couldn’t believe I was hearing that,” Trent told the outlet. “Nobody should be treated that way, ever.”
The video shows a woman, later identified by police as Linda Dwire, as she appears to confront two Hispanic women, according to Fox News.
Trent is heard saying: “You do not harass people! Get out of here, now!”
Dwire continues to argue with Trent, who in turn says: “I’m calling the cops. You leave these women alone! Get out!”
One of the women that Dwire is accused of harassing is seen watching the confrontation in silence, while the other records on her phone.
According to Buzzfeed News, those women are Fabiola Velasquez and Isabel Marin, and Dwire first approached them while they spoke to each other in Spanish. Dwire is accused of asking the women whether they are from the U.S. and whether they could learn the English language.
Velasquez said she was at the grocery store with her three children, according to Buzzfeed News.
Dwire starts to walk away from the women during her argument with Trent, the video shows, and Trent follows her.
“You will lose your country,” Dwire is heard saying. “You know what, you will lose this country.”
“You do not harass Hispanic women!” Trent replied.
