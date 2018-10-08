Kanye vs Taylor 2.0? People joke as Swift endorses Democrats and West supports Trump

On Sunday night, Taylor Swift broke her silence on politics and endorsed Tennessee Democrats in an Instagram post.
In the post, which has since garnered over 1 million likes, Swift wrote that she will only endorse candidates who support LGBTQ rights, women rights and racial equality.
She wrote that Rep. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican who is running for U.S. Senate, has a voting record that “appalls and terrifies me” — and then threw her support behind Phil Bredesen, a former Democratic governor in the state. She also endorsed Democrat Jim Cooper for the U.S. House of Representatives.
While Swift is supporting Democrats, Kanye West — who once said “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” on live TV — took the “Saturday Night Live” stage to praise President Donald Trump while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.
Is this the start of a “proxy war,” some asked? Kanye infamously interrupted Taylor Swift’s speech at the 2009 VMAs as she accepted an award for Best Female Video — and took the microphone to say “Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé has one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!”
More recently, West referenced Swift in his 2016 song “Famous,” with lyrics that said “I feel like Taylor Swift still owe me sex / Why? I made that b---- famous.”
West said he had Swift’s permission to use her name in the song, Swift denied it. West’s wife Kim Kardashian released a recording of a call between West and Swift that showed she knew of the lyric before the song was released. People theorized that supporting Democrats could be a way for Swift to take a dig at him.
Others on Twitter said they couldn’t believe that Taylor is supporting racial equality while West recently wrote that he would like to see the 13th Amendment abolished, before later saying that he just wanted to see it changed. That Amendment made slavery illegal in the U.S., and West’s comment came months after he drew fire for implying that slavery was a choice.
While some, like Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA, took West’s side.
And Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren said she just didn’t care — “period.”
But some couldn’t help but joke about ulterior motives in Swift’s high-profile announcement.
