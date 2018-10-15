Substitute teacher had sex with teen in classroom during high school pep rally, cops say

A teacher has been arrested and charged after having sex with a teenage student in a school classroom, according to the police.

During a pep rally day at Port Barre High School, Constance Robertson had sex with a student in a classroom, according to Police Chief Deon Boudreaux, KATC reported.

Robertson, a 25-year-old substitute teacher, has been working for the Louisiana school system since May 2017, the school board said in a statement, according to KLFY.

A video of the incident was discovered by school administrators, who informed the Port Barre Police Department, per the Daily World.

The video came from the 16-year-old student, who recorded the incident on his cellphone and was sharing it with other students, according to KATC. Police looked at the contents of the teenager’s phone and found evidence that led to Robertson’s arrest., the station reported.

Robertson, who told police she thought the student was 18, was charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, according to KLFY.

She was taken to the Port Barre jail, the Daily World reported.

If convicted, Robertson would face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine, according to Justia.