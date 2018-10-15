Stormy Daniels’ lawyer still ‘confident,’ plans to appeal dismissal of Trump lawsuit

A federal judge on Monday threw out a defamation lawsuit that Stormy Daniels, a pornographic film actress, brought against President Trump.
And it didn’t take long for Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, to respond.
“Daniels’ other claims against Trump and Cohen proceed unaffected,” Avenatti wrote in a Tweet, referring to the president’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen. “We will appeal the dismissal of the defamation cause of action and are confident in a reversal.”
Attorneys representing Trump said Avenatti shouldn’t be too hopeful.
“No amount of spin or commentary by Stormy Daniels or her lawyer, Mr. Avenatti, can truthfully characterize today’s ruling in any way other than total victory for President Trump and total defeat for Stormy Daniels,” Trump attorney Charles Harder said in a statement, The Washington Post reports.
The judge’s ruling also called for Daniels to cover Trump’s legal fees in the case, the Washington Post reports.
The defamation lawsuit was in connection with a Trump tweet in which the president called Daniels “a total con job,” the New York Post reports.
But the judge said that the president’s language was simply “rhetorical hyperbole” and not defamation, the ruling said.
Daniels has said Trump had an affair with her, and then paid her to keep quiet about it ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
