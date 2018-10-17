Watch a ‘giant’ spider sneak up on a Texas cop at a traffic stop in this dashcam video

Giant spider appears to sneak up on Texas police officer in dashcam video

By Aaron Moody

October 17, 2018

Sometimes cameras are pointed in the right direction at the right time.

That was the case last last week, when the dashcam of a Fulshear, Texas police car captured what appeared to be a giant spider sneaking up on an officer who was conducting a traffic stop.

The creature appears to stalk the officer from the left side of the clip, advancing across the street in stages behind the officer’s back.

The guest star gave a police clerk who was reviewing the video “quite the ‘Halloween scare,’” the Fulshear Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. But the arthropod isn’t quite as large as the video suggests.

Who needs Hollywood special effects? This little guy was positioned perfectly on the windshield of the patrol car,” the post said.

One commenter alleged the spider was fake – not because of the optical illusion, but because of the angle they perceived it to be crossing the windshield.

“If it was on the windshield you’d see the underside of the spider!!” the person wrote.

The police department responded, “We promised you it is real. Not ‘fake news.’ ”

“Although, we admit, it does look fake,” the department wrote. “On a large monitor, it’s easier to tell he is walking on the windshield.”

