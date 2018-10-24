Possible explosives sent to Obamas, Clintons, while another forces CNN to evacuate

Suspicious packages addressed to former President Barack Obama, former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz were intercepted Wednesday, while another forced CNN to evacuate its NYC headquarters.
The news came after a suspicious package was sent to the home of billionaire George Soros on Monday.
Journalists working at CNN’s New York City bureau in Time Warner Center were forced to evacuate because of a suspicious package.
CNN has since reported that the package that arrived at Time Warner Center was addressed to John Brennan, former CIA director and CNN contributor.
A video shows the moment people had to evacuate while reporters were in the middle of an on-air interview. CNN is reporting that the package was found in the mail room of the Time Warner Center.
MJ Lee, political reporter for CNN, shared a few tweets of the chaotic scene outside the office.
The Associated Press reported that, according to the Secret Service, there was no risk of either Obama or Clinton receiving the packages. Hillary Clinton was in Florida campaigning for Democrats when the package was found, the AP reported, while Bill Clinton was at home — but the device was discovered at a facility some distance from their home.
Police also say that they found a suspicious package at the office of Wasserman Schultz in Sunrise, Florida, NBC Miami reported.
Authorities are treating the bombs as if they are related, according to CNN. They were sent to Obama’s house in Washington, D.C., and Clinton’s house in Chappaqua, New York.
At 11:16 a.m., CNN reported that a bomb squad is expected to remove the device near their bureau “within the hour.”
“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”
CNN reported that a pipe bomb addressed to the White House was intercepted by authorities, but later said that report was incorrect.
Donald Trump Jr. replied to a tweet about the alleged bomb sent to the White House, urging people to stop “this crap.”
While some wrote that they hoped to find unity in the midst of the attack.
