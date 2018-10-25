Suspicious package addressed to Joe Biden found in New Castle, Delaware, reports say

A suspicious package addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden was found at a post office in New Castle, Delaware, media reported.
CNN and Reuters reported Wednesday that federal investigators were concerned that a package addressed to Biden might have been somewhere in the mail system.
CBS reported in a tweet Thursday morning that the package was found at the post office in New Castle and that it was similar to the others sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, John Brennan, Maxine Waters and Robert De Niro.
NBC also tweeted that the investigation at the post office was linked to the slew of mailed packages.
CNN reported Thursday morning that authorities said they found the package. The FBI took over the investigation at the New Castle post office, local police told WPVI.
Comments