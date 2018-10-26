South Florida man arrested in connection with suspected explosive packages

A Florida man has been arrested in connection to the string of suspected explosive packages sent to prominent Democrats this week, law enforcement sources tell the Miami Herald and other outlets.
Law enforcement sources the Miami Herald a trail of DNA evidence on either the packages or the devices quickly led investigators to the suspect, a man in his 50s from Aventura. He is being questioned by FBI agents with the Joint Terrorism Task Force since his arrest this morning at about 10 a.m.
A law enforcement source tells the Miami Herald the arrest was made at an AutoZone in Plantation at 801 S. State Road 7. Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reports a “loud explosion” was heard at the time of the arrest, possibly from an FBI flash bomb device.
Images posted on social media show federal agents examining a white van with windows covered in pro-Donald Trump and right wing stickers. Closeup photos of the van, posted by a Twitter user who said he saw the car at a stoplight in April, show rifle scope images over the faces of Hilary Clinton, left wing filmmaker Michael Moore and President Barack Obama. Another said “CNN Sucks,” along with an image of Trump standing on a tank in front of fireworks and an American flag.
Investigators draped the vehicle with a blue tarp. Police have blocked off traffic at Peters Road heading north on State Road 7.
Federal investigators quickly centered the investigation on the dozen crudely fashioned “pipe bombs” sent to top Trump critics, including Hillary Clinton and Cory Booker, on a mail sorting facility in Opa-locka. The devices have been recovered in New York, Washington D.C., California and South Florida, all with the return address of Debbie Wassermann-Schultz’s office. Several words, including her name, were misspelled on the packages.
A spokesperson for the Department of Justice confirmed on Twitter one person is in custody and the department plans to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m.
The arrest came a couple hours after Trump cast doubt on the timing of “this ‘Bomb’ stuff” in a tweet.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
