Which color trash bag looks best in this man’s bathroom? Thousands disagree with you

Social media is fertile ground for disagreements to sprout. They could be about politics, or about which “Star Wars” movies are the best. They could be maddening dilemmas about what color a certain dress is or whether a strange recording is saying “Laurel” or “Yanny.”
Add “trash bag interior design” to the list of controversies.
On October 24, Alabama man Josh Grantham made a post on his Facebook page asking people a simple question: Which plastic bag looked better in his bathroom? One was a white Walmart bag, the other a yellow Dollar General bag.
“Redecorating my bathroom! Can’t make up my mind. Help me out facebook,” he wrote, along with a laughing emoji.
Nearly 23,000 shares and 2,000 comments later, the debate is still raging.
“Gave myself a good laugh,” he said, according to WFSA. “So I took a pic and asked Facebook to help as a joke.....the rest is history.”
Hundreds of people commented on the post, tagging their friends or giving Grantham advice. All aspects were considered. What did the rest of the bathroom look like? Which one was most seasonal? Which was was strongest? Perhaps he could use both, or maybe another bag entirely?
Some settled on the white bag, saying it was a classic choice that went well with everything.
Some decided on the yellow, saying it added color and pizazz, and seemed suitably autumnal.
Others demurred, saying they needed more information, or suggested trying something else entirely.
After all the help, Grantham did finally come to a decision — but will it last?
“Went with the yellow !!! But may redecorate in a few days ... ” Grantham said, according to WFSA.
