It turns out that you may have been saying ‘Reese’s’ wrong your entire life. Sorry.

It’s a frequent debate: How do you say “Reese’s” in the candy Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups?
You might say it “Rees-EES” or “Rees-IS,” as noted by Business Insider.
And you’ve probably heard someone say it differently than you do.
A data survey from the Candy Store found that the sugary treat is one of the top three favorite candies across ten different states, including Florida, Kansas, Kentucky and Maryland.
Nationwide, it’s the fourth-most popular candy behind Skittles, M&M’s and Snickers, the survey noted.
So how do you pronounce Reese’s, which gets its name from creator H.B. Reese?
The answer is “Rees-IS.”
Just take it from Laura Renard, a representative for The Hersey Company, who was interviewed by the AV Club in 2017 about how to say the candy’s name.
But don’t worry, Renard said, because “there is no wrong way to eat a Reese’s.” (Although she suggested getting it cold in the fridge before eating.)
Past commercials also included the correct pronunciation of the word “Reese’s.”
Notice how the actors in the commercial say “Rees-IS?”
Or consider the candy “Reese’s Pieces.”
Would it make sense to pronounce it as “Rees-EES Piec-EES” or “Rees-IS Piec-IS?” Business Insider asked , saying the first option “basically creates a whole new word, which is, unfortunately, technically incorrect.”
Despite the answer, people have still taken to social media to argue their case. One Twitter poll suggests a healthy majority of people are aware of the correct way to say “Reese’s” — but nearly 40 percent are still pronouncing it all wrong.
One user argued that the candy “Reese’s Pieces” makes it clear that it should be pronounced as “Rees-IS”to rhyme with the second word.
Not everyone is willing to change their ways, though.
However you pronounce it, you may be able to get your hands on smaller Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups starting next year.
Michele Buck, president of Hershey North America, announced on a conference call that the popular candy might come in a “thin” version next year, too, that is “40 percent thinner,” according to Business Insider.
