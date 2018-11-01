Man tried flying out of US after girlfriend turned up dead in dumpster, Calif. cops say

A California woman was found dead in a dumpster on Tuesday morning around 2 a.m., according to Anaheim police — and just a day later, her boyfriend was arrested.

Police said the boyfriend, Amer Alhasan, a 28-year-old La Habra man, was detained at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, where he planned to fly to Germany and then on to Jordan where he has relatives, KTLA reports.

“If we were about three hours later, he would have been out of the country,” Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt said at a news conference Thursday, according to KTLA.

Wyatt said Alhasan had already check in for his travel, and had “a significant amount of personal belongings” on him when police caught up with him, KTLA reports.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police said Alhasan had been dating Tyanie Ly, a 38-year-old mother who lived in Santa Ana, NBC Los Angeles reported. Ly’s family has been carrying for her three young kids since her body was discovered, the TV station reports.

Wyatt also said Ly’s family reached out to police when they couldn’t get in touch with her earlier this week, which confirmed police suspicions that Alhasan was involved, CBSLA reports.

And now police are looking for other possible victims.

“We’re asking for anybody else who may have been in a dating relationship with him in the past to call us,” Wyatt said, adding that Alhasan may face sexual assault allegations in Jordan, according to NBC. “There are likely prior events of domestic violence or sexual assault.”

Wyatt added that Alhasan is likely to be charged Friday with first-degree murder, NBC reports.

Alhasan is being held on $5 million bail, ABC 7 reports.

Wyatt explained the steep bail by calling Alhasan “an obvious flight risk,” CBS reports.

Someone had been hunting for recyclables in the dumpster when they stumbled upon Ly’s body, according to ABC.