Deputy came with a warrant — and the sex offender shot him in the face, Texas cops say

Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy Calvin “CJ” Lehmann is in critical condition after a police say a sex offender shot him in the face in the southeast Texas town of La Grange.
Lehmann was backing up an officer who approached the suspect Thursday evening with a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, La Grange Police Chief David Gilbreath said, according to KVUE.
Witnesses told the Fayette County Record that they heard dozens of gunshots at a local hotel just before 6 p.m.
Police approached the suspect at a Dollar General store, and he ran, KVUE reported, to his hotel room at the nearby Carter Motel, where he barricaded himself inside.
When police got inside, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed one officer in the hand, KTRK reported. The suspect has not yet been identified by authorities.
Lehmann volunteered to lead the team of deputies that breached the motel room door again, because he was wearing a ballistic vest, according to a news release from Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek.
When the deputies stepped inside, they were met with shotgun fire. Lehmann, 32, was blown back, hit in the face.
One witness told KVUE that Lehmann immediately covered his face and began screaming. Fayette County sheriff’s spokesman David Beyer told McClatchy that Lehmann has “lost his sight in one eye, and they are trying to save the other eye.”
“Please keep him in your prayers,” Beyer said.
After shooting Lehmann, the suspect barricaded himself in the hotel room once more, and after a three-hour standoff, according to KTRK, he was finally arrested.
Lehmann is being monitored at Seton Hospital in Austin, according to the Victoria Advocate. La Grange is about 70 miles southeast of Austin.
