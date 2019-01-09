Teen playing Russian roulette with church friends shot in the head, Ohio cops say

Three friends who met in church gathered in a bedroom and played a game of Russian roulette, the Akron Beacon Journal reported. Police described it as “horsing around with a handgun.”
“They would spin the cylinder, hand the handgun to the next person, point it near them and pull the trigger,” Akron police spokesman Lt. Rick Edwards said, according to the Beacon Journal.
That was at about 1 a.m. Jan. 5 in an Akron, Ohio, home, Cleveland.com reported. The three young men are 17, 16 and 20 years old.
While playing with the loaded gun, the 17-year-old was shot in the head, police said, according to WOIO.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police are still investigating if the Louisville teen shot himself, or if he was shot by one of the two friends, both from Akron, the Beacon Journal reported.
The teen is in “grave” condition, WOIO reported.
No arrests have been made, according to Cleveland.com.
This isn’t the first time a 17-year-old has been shot playing the “deadly game,” as previously reported by McClatchy. In 2018, a 17-year-old was shot and killed while playing the game in Nevada. Another boy had fired the gun, CNN reported.
Also last year, a Texas teen was killed during “a deadly game of Russian roulette,” McClatchy reported.
“The origins of Russian roulette are unclear, but it is thought to have started in the nineteenth century when sadistic Russian prison guards forced inmates to play and bet on the outcome,” according to the (UK) Telegraph.
Comments