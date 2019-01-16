On January 15, 2009, US Airways Flight 1549 made its famous “splash landing” in the Hudson River. The plane’s engines were cut out by a flock of geese. Its captain guided the plane to a watery landing.
Speaking to reporters outside of the White House, President Trump said he plans on welcoming the national champion Clemson Tigers football team Monday night. He said the team will be served dinner from Wendy's, Burger King and McDonald's.
A 6-hour standoff at a Safeway gas station in Novato, California, ended when Juan Roman, 40, surrendered in exchange for a vape pen, police say. He had earlier tried to set fire to a different gas station.
For many that are still without power, the latest snowstorm is a pain in the neck, but for some, it's turned Kansas City into a winter playground. Get a drone's-eye view at how much fun seven inches of snow can be
City Barrel Brewery in downtown Kansas City, Mo., is unable to can its product due to an issue with labeling during the government shutdown. So instead of letting it go bad, the brewery has decided to give it away later in January.
Merced Animal Control and the Merced City Fire Department worked together to rescued a dog that was stranded on concrete obstruction in Bear Creek near the R Street overpass in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
A car hit a Ohio State Highway Patrol car and a Cincinnati Police Department cruiser while officers were assisting a vehicle on Interstate 75 on January 8. The crash caused the interstate to shut down. OSHP said no one was seriously hurt.