Coast Guard Commandant: Despite lack of pay, service ‘continues to uphold their promise to the American people’

January 18, 2019 08:03 PM

Admiral Karl Schultz, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, says in a video posted to Facebook that USCG men and women will continue to uphold their promise to the American people despite being the first U.S. Armed Force in history to go without pay.